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SECOND WAVE DOCUMENTARY! [2020] - V FOR VENDETTA (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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219 views • November 05, 2020
Video Exposing Everything regarding second wave & Great reset. Timed Stamped Video to go easily to your favorite section. Exposes details of second wave, Lockdowns, CASEdemic (aka PLANdemic/SCAMdemic) and faulty fake tests, Isolation camps (aka FEMA Prison Camps), 5G weaponry, Inducing Food shortage & Crisis, Universal basic income, Economic Agenda behind Banks & Corona Virus and finally details of Great reset & Communist Global take over.
Time Stamps:
0:35 Why There Must be a Second Wave.
6:13 Throughout the rest of the video: Timeline for the second wave, Based on presumed leaked document, which regardless true or false, is likely to happen. However it is matching current events and will be interesting to follow live nowadays.
00:08:00-00:08:53 Rolling Lockdowns all over the world
00:08:55-00:36:50 Exposing Case-demic & Faulty Tests.
00:36:50-00:58:26 Exposing Concentration Camps
00:58:26-1:44:00 Exposing 5G usage as a weapon
1:50:00- 2:07:00 Exposing Attack on Food supply chain & Inducing Food Crisis
2:07:00- 2:46:00 Exposing the Economic Agenda & Universal basic Income
2:49:00-3:47:00 Exposing the Great Reset /Agenda 21/30
Big Thanks to those who still have souls & are exposing the truth:
1- Jeff Berwick: https://dollarvigilante.com/
2- David Icke: https://davidicke.com/
3- Gregory Mannarino: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/
4- Christian Westbrook: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/
5- Sarah Westall: https://sarahwestall.com/
6- Spiro Skouras: https://truthcomestolight.com/author/skouras/
7- James Corbett: https://www.corbettreport.com/
8- Derrick Broze: https://www.derrickbroze.com/
9- Dana Ashlie : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
10- Lena Pu: https://lenasfabulousfrequencies.com/
11- Jesse Gilmer: https://leaveoxygenalone.com/
12- Mike Maloney: https://www.youtube.com/user/whygoldandsilver
13- Dot Connector Reports: https://lbry.tv/@DotConnectorReports:e
14- Polly St. George: https://www.amazingpolly.net/
15-Grace: https://www.reallygraceful.com/
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
V for Vendetta
https://open.lbry.com/@Vendetta:a?r=DR1dESzzcxGLFQyaT8uMQDSemaoGEeas
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Time Stamps:
0:35 Why There Must be a Second Wave.
6:13 Throughout the rest of the video: Timeline for the second wave, Based on presumed leaked document, which regardless true or false, is likely to happen. However it is matching current events and will be interesting to follow live nowadays.
00:08:00-00:08:53 Rolling Lockdowns all over the world
00:08:55-00:36:50 Exposing Case-demic & Faulty Tests.
00:36:50-00:58:26 Exposing Concentration Camps
00:58:26-1:44:00 Exposing 5G usage as a weapon
1:50:00- 2:07:00 Exposing Attack on Food supply chain & Inducing Food Crisis
2:07:00- 2:46:00 Exposing the Economic Agenda & Universal basic Income
2:49:00-3:47:00 Exposing the Great Reset /Agenda 21/30
Big Thanks to those who still have souls & are exposing the truth:
1- Jeff Berwick: https://dollarvigilante.com/
2- David Icke: https://davidicke.com/
3- Gregory Mannarino: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/
4- Christian Westbrook: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/
5- Sarah Westall: https://sarahwestall.com/
6- Spiro Skouras: https://truthcomestolight.com/author/skouras/
7- James Corbett: https://www.corbettreport.com/
8- Derrick Broze: https://www.derrickbroze.com/
9- Dana Ashlie : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
10- Lena Pu: https://lenasfabulousfrequencies.com/
11- Jesse Gilmer: https://leaveoxygenalone.com/
12- Mike Maloney: https://www.youtube.com/user/whygoldandsilver
13- Dot Connector Reports: https://lbry.tv/@DotConnectorReports:e
14- Polly St. George: https://www.amazingpolly.net/
15-Grace: https://www.reallygraceful.com/
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
V for Vendetta
https://open.lbry.com/@Vendetta:a?r=DR1dESzzcxGLFQyaT8uMQDSemaoGEeas
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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