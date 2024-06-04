BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💎 222 Hz Awakened City ┇🔱Atlantean Ancient Recall Light Language Activation ┇ ✨By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
17 views • 11 months ago

Journey to the mystical era of Atlantis with Lightstar’s latest 222 Hz Awakened City Atlantean Ancient Recall light language music activation. 🔱Tune in to the frequency of 222 Hz, known for its harmonizing effect, as Lightstar channels the light language of Atlantis, awakening your soul’s ancient memories. This high frequency music is carefully created to: reawaken ancient memories, infuse oceanic vibes into your energy, reignite synchronicities in your life, rekindle like-minded soul group connection, receive whale and dolphin codes, and reharmonize karmic imbalances from traumatic events, Recapture the essence of Atlantean splendor and underwater mysteries, guiding you through a city of light and knowledge. 🎵 Allow the vibrations of the sonic healing music to activate your inner vision, balance your energy centers, and elevate your consciousness to Atlantean heights. 🎨 Inspired by my visual masterpiece, ‘Awakened City,’ this video is a portal to the ancient wisdom and powerful energies of a lost civilization. 💜 Lightstar


