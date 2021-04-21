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Your Hormones: Keys to Your Physical & Mental Health
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35 views • April 21, 2021
Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD is not only a heroic COVID-19 doctor, she is also a pioneer in women and men’s health and the founder and director of “Vive Life Center: specializing in Preventive and Climacteric Medicine.” Learn about genuinely comprehensive medical care throughout the lifespan, as she touches on critical topics such as the role of properly evaluated and prescribed estrogen, progesterone and testosterone for general mental and physical health, as well as for specific illnesses in which they play important, but overlooked, roles. Dr. Vliet’s interview is one of those occasional Dr. Peter Breggin hours where I learn more than I anticipated personally and as physician. Dr. Vliet will provide you a window into the best in women and men’s health! ~ Peter R. Breggin MD
PS: Our new book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators is due to be released in June. With prepublication purchase of the book, the complete 450 page manuscript and endnotes is instantly provided to get the information out to you. Go to: www.WeAreThePrey.Com
PS: Our new book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators is due to be released in June. With prepublication purchase of the book, the complete 450 page manuscript and endnotes is instantly provided to get the information out to you. Go to: www.WeAreThePrey.Com
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