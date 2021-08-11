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They Killed Granny - Now They're Going to Kill the Kids
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40 views • August 11, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman, international best-selling author and retired GP, is horrified that the UK Government now wants children to have an experimental jab that offers them very little but may kill them. You must watch this.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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