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2020 Busking Setlist Bedroom Performance
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20 views • July 31, 2021
Chords for the songs:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1the4r2-uAzjSll1gwT4t2MDIBIzl5cOe7zbmK78-zrg/edit?usp=sharing
They Might Be Giants - You're on Fire 0:02
Steven Casteel - Missed Your Window 2:45
Frederic - Oddloop 4:54
Weebls - Amazing Horse 8:48
The Hush Sound - We Intertwined 11:11
Steven Casteel - Gilded Lily 14:35
Weird Al - Good Old Days 17:30
Arctic Monkeys - Fluorescent Adolescent 21:14
TWICE - Feel Special 24:04
Steven Casteel - Smash 27:45
Lemon Demon - The Ultimate Showdown of Ultimate Destiny 30:50
Steven Casteel - Phenomenon 35:18
mewithoutyou - In a Sweater Poorly Knit 37:50
Jonathan Coulton - The Future Soon 40:15
Asian Kung Fu Generation - Ao No Uta 44:26
Broken Bells - Holding on For Life 47:20
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1the4r2-uAzjSll1gwT4t2MDIBIzl5cOe7zbmK78-zrg/edit?usp=sharing
They Might Be Giants - You're on Fire 0:02
Steven Casteel - Missed Your Window 2:45
Frederic - Oddloop 4:54
Weebls - Amazing Horse 8:48
The Hush Sound - We Intertwined 11:11
Steven Casteel - Gilded Lily 14:35
Weird Al - Good Old Days 17:30
Arctic Monkeys - Fluorescent Adolescent 21:14
TWICE - Feel Special 24:04
Steven Casteel - Smash 27:45
Lemon Demon - The Ultimate Showdown of Ultimate Destiny 30:50
Steven Casteel - Phenomenon 35:18
mewithoutyou - In a Sweater Poorly Knit 37:50
Jonathan Coulton - The Future Soon 40:15
Asian Kung Fu Generation - Ao No Uta 44:26
Broken Bells - Holding on For Life 47:20
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