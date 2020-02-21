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Michigan Student Charged with Felony for SnapChat Rifle Photo
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28 views • February 21, 2020
An internet troll who hated a conservative student because of his political opinions has successfully used “hate crime” legislation to get him charged with a felony — “making terrorist threats” — simply for posting a photo of himself with his gun. And Sandy Hook lawyers’ lawsuit against Remington moves forward in spite of its clear violation of law
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