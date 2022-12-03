Create New Account
FDA Virologist Dies Suddenly Of Unknown Illness After Pushing Emergency Use For The Jab
Vigilent Citizen
Published 20 hours ago |

MIRRORED from

Red Voice Media

Published November 24, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1wybpo-fda-virologist-dies-suddenly-of-unknown-illness-after-pushing-emergency-use.html

"Dr. Fuller passed away yesterday (November, 18, 2022) morning after a brief illness that was not COVID related."


"Very, very, very, very safe. There they're safe as any vaccine and may be safer than many." - Dr. Oveda Fuller


Article:
https://drpanda.substack.com/p/fda-virologist-dies-suddenly

Keywords
vaccinecovoid 19dies suddenlyfda virologist

