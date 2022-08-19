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Life Insurance Companies Across the Board See Staggering Increase in Death Benefit Payouts
Del Bigtree: “$1 billion over the year where we had this supposed deadly pandemic. Our savior cure comes in. Now, $1 billion more is being paid out than even that year. It’s really — it’s astounding.”
https://thehighwire.com