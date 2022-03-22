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An interview with Derek Sloan: Elevating Canada's Ontario party to new pro-life, pro-family heights
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20 views • March 22, 2022
LSNTV's Canadian correspondent Kennedy Hall sits down with Derek Sloan, a former Conservative MP who now leads the Ontario Party, which he founded in late 2021 as an alternative for Christian conservatives who care deeply about pro-life and pro-family issues. The two discuss the party platform, the Canadian political situation, Sloan's fight against critical race theory, and more.
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