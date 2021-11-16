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The Importance Of Getting A Hair Analysis Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/15/21
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205 views • November 16, 2021
The Importance Of Getting A Hair Analysis Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/15/21
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Monday, November 15, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the importance of getting a hair analysis. Stating with this people will be able to know what nutrients they may be missing. Contending if they are supplementing and still low on nutrients it means there is an absorption problem.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eathing red cabbage. A rich source of several vitamins and minerals. Red cabbage also is an excellent source of anthocyanins. Which is an antioxidant that protects cells from inflammation. Also supports heart health, helps maintain healthy bones, improves liver function and improves digestion.
Callers
Angelo has sciatica and is experiencing joint and back pain.
Terese has friend with type 2 diabetes, psoriasis and congestive heart disease.
Kaneesha is obese has joint pain, eczema and anemia.
#hair #backpain #psoriasis
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Monday, November 15, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the importance of getting a hair analysis. Stating with this people will be able to know what nutrients they may be missing. Contending if they are supplementing and still low on nutrients it means there is an absorption problem.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eathing red cabbage. A rich source of several vitamins and minerals. Red cabbage also is an excellent source of anthocyanins. Which is an antioxidant that protects cells from inflammation. Also supports heart health, helps maintain healthy bones, improves liver function and improves digestion.
Callers
Angelo has sciatica and is experiencing joint and back pain.
Terese has friend with type 2 diabetes, psoriasis and congestive heart disease.
Kaneesha is obese has joint pain, eczema and anemia.
#hair #backpain #psoriasis
Keywords
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