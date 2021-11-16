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The Importance Of Getting A Hair Analysis Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/15/21
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
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The Importance Of Getting A Hair Analysis Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/15/21
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
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Air Date: Monday, November 15, 2021
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the importance of getting a hair analysis. Stating with this people will be able to know what nutrients they may be missing. Contending if they are supplementing and still low on nutrients it means there is an absorption problem.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eathing red cabbage. A rich source of several vitamins and minerals. Red cabbage also is an excellent source of anthocyanins. Which is an antioxidant that protects cells from inflammation. Also supports heart health, helps maintain healthy bones, improves liver function and improves digestion.
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Angelo has sciatica and is experiencing joint and back pain.

Terese has friend with type 2 diabetes, psoriasis and congestive heart disease.

Kaneesha is obese has joint pain, eczema and anemia.

#hair #backpain #psoriasis
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healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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