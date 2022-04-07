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Are We Witnessing Weather Warfare In Australia?
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175 views • April 07, 2022
It has been raining for weeks on the eastern coast of Australia. What is behind all this rain? More is on the way and now 'evacuations' may be necessary. This clip starts with an 'official' explanation but ventures into what appears to be a more sinister plot by a woman who goes by Tilly Cat. This video was recorded from the following link:
https://ugetube.com/watch/tilly-cat-it-s-here-and-you-don-t-even-know-it_rzwpS5dk9P2Re4z.html
See also stange flight patterns near Sydney:
https://www.brighteon.com/c4e04c20-5df8-4001-9a38-4e5387182ab6
https://ugetube.com/watch/tilly-cat-it-s-here-and-you-don-t-even-know-it_rzwpS5dk9P2Re4z.html
See also stange flight patterns near Sydney:
https://www.brighteon.com/c4e04c20-5df8-4001-9a38-4e5387182ab6
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