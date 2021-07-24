CDC Confirms More Than 6,000 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked to COVID Vaccine

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07/21/2021 American journalist Matt Finn reveals on the ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ that CDC admits that the confirmed number of deaths being reviewed as possibly linked to a COVID vaccine is 6,207 after a temporary big data error today.