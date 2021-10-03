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Alien Landing Short Version - MetaTech.org snippet of Jupiter Ascending being predictive programming of Stage 3 of NWO (Fake Alien Invasion)
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173 views • October 03, 2021
Do Not Get On The Ships
Say "I decline your offer to contract" to the humanoid or alien-looking extraterrestrials
who may be living among us
#JustSayNo #DoNotComply
https://web.archive.org/web/20210425142425/http://www.metatech.org/wp/aliens/alien-landing-get-on-ships-yes-or-no/
Full version of this video: https://www.brighteon.com/dde044af-9ea5-4ef0-bc72-9a05472bf596 plus valuable notes in its description! This kind of information gets censored faster than vaccine/injection/jab/shot/test-swab truths.
Refresher:
Stage 1 = coronavirus pandemic as cover for genomic vaccination
Stage 2 = engineered climate emergency leading to shortages and lockdowns
Stage 3 = fake alien invasion and the rise of Antichrist => new one-world government
Say "I decline your offer to contract" to the humanoid or alien-looking extraterrestrials
who may be living among us
#JustSayNo #DoNotComply
https://web.archive.org/web/20210425142425/http://www.metatech.org/wp/aliens/alien-landing-get-on-ships-yes-or-no/
Full version of this video: https://www.brighteon.com/dde044af-9ea5-4ef0-bc72-9a05472bf596 plus valuable notes in its description! This kind of information gets censored faster than vaccine/injection/jab/shot/test-swab truths.
Refresher:
Stage 1 = coronavirus pandemic as cover for genomic vaccination
Stage 2 = engineered climate emergency leading to shortages and lockdowns
Stage 3 = fake alien invasion and the rise of Antichrist => new one-world government
Keywords
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