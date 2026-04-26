DUMBs are REAL - Restricted Military Areas

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Deep Underground Military Bases are all alround the USA and World. They were left over from previous civilizations and kept under close security and no public is allowed to even see inside. Phil Schneider was right and just like other victims of space and energy programs, he paid the ultimate price.