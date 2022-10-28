Xi Jinping Is Ready To Start World War III, Said Miles Guo

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https://gnews.org/articles/495485
Summary：Miles pointed out that Xi Jinping is fully prepared for World War III. He has learned from Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine and will decapitate the pro-democracy leaders of Taiwan including President Tsai ing-wen to achieve Taiwan taken over in a blitzkrieg.