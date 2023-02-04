Genesis | Pt. 31 Love Is Crazy

-website: https://www.sheridan.church

Genesis 3:15

Genesis 29:1-2

Theme = find wife at the well = Isaac, Jacob, Moses, Jesus

Jacob talks to the Shepherds and them his future wife arrives

Genesis 29:9-30

Todays message - Love is crazy (could have been what goes around comes around)

Love though is an interesting thing

Love will cause a mom to give up sleep for months to take care of a newborn

Love will cause a dad to work 2-3 jobs to provide for his children

Love will cause a wife to forgive a husband and cause a husband to lay his life down for his wife

Love is a crazy thing

Love is necessary for any relationship to function

When it comes to human beings Relationships are the essence of life

Relational beings

We need relationships

Iron sharpens iron

God values relationships

So much so He Gave the law for the purpose of relationships

Regulated their relationship with God and each other

Law was given to bring wholeness to the community

Help fallen people develop godly relationships

God recognizes the importance of relationships

We are Relational beings that are good at making things messy

Some have a Ph.D and need lots of grace

We all need help in this area

Too often we are focused on finding the right ONE

Right husband/wife, Right best friend, Right business partner

To find the right one we must become the one

Funny story about new store that sells husbands in NYC

All of us are different but want the same thing

Want our needs met

4 Basic Needs

Hunger & Thirst for our needs to be met

We think marriage & family will meet our needs

Jimmy Evans list 4 basic needs

1. Acceptance

Will adjust who we are (masks)

2. Identity

Who am I?

3. Security

Feel safe emotionally, relationally & financially

Fear triggers fight or flight

4. Purpose

What on earth am I here for?

Have to have these 4 needs met to be healthy and whole

We naturally try and get our needs met

Problems arise when we try to get people and things to meet these needs

Careers

Family

Drugs

Sex

Power

The person using his wife is no better off than the person using drugs when trying to meet these needs

Jeremiah 17:5

Setup for failure

Verses 7-8

No human can meet your needs

Only God can

When try to have others it hurts us and them

I've unfairly done it to Kendra and creates friction

Only God can meet our deepest needs

John 6:35,

No guy or girl can satisfy your thirst

Jesus offers something that no one else can: wholeness

Not about finding the right one or being married to the perfect one

Become the One

"I hope I find the right one to marry"

"Oh no! I married the wrong one!!!"

Instead of worrying about finding the one focus on being the one

Law of like attraction

Don't be consumed with the thought of marrying the wrong one

Be the right on and watch the change happen

Easy to blame our problems on those closest to us

"All she does is spend" "All he ever is is rude"

Michael Jackson - Man in the Mirror

The problem in your marriage might look back at you

Be the one

Becoming the one is becoming more like Jesus

Triangle

I need to be more like Jesus to be better to Kendra

What is Love? Love is a feeling but it’s so much ore than that

1st Corinthians 13:4-7



