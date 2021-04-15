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Terrorists WIN! -- Due Process Denied (It's a Fireable Offense)
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City manager, Curt Boganey, of Brooklyn Minnesota, made the obvious Statement that the officer involved in the shooting was owed due process. Hours later, the city Council voted to fire him, with council woman Kris Lawrence-Anderson stating That she voted for his Elster because she feared personal repercussions.
In other words, the woke mob, Antifa and BLM, have successfully told our authorities, our political leaders, into kneeling before them. This is terrorism pure and simple, the threat of physical violence or actual violence in order to achieve a political outcome. We have trained the terrorists.
Source for quote in video: https://www.theepochtimes.com/city-manager-fired-after-calling-for-due-process-for-minnesota-officer-speaks-out_3775910.html

#duantewright #dueprocess #curtboganey

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terrorismpoliticsantifablmdue processlawminnesotaus politicsminneapolisblack lives matterdeath of a nationpersonal responsibilitybrookline
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