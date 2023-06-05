Message from Saint Michael

Beloved children of the Holy Trinity:

BY DIVINE WILL I COME TO YOU AND I INVITE YOU TO BE ONE WITH THE WILL OF GOD.

ONLY AND SOLELY IN GOD WILL YOU FIND TRUE LIFE.

Be docile, charitable, live without losing hope and empty yourselves so that your brothers may shine.

Be those who give testimony of fraternity, knowing that he who forgives is forgiven, he who loves his brothers is loved by the Holy Trinity and by Our Queen and Mother of the Last Times.

Be more spiritual, thus you will bring the Divine Light to those who live in darkness and to those who are lost on paths permeated with sacrileges against Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and against Our Queen and Mother.

EVERY ACT CONTRARY TO DIVINE LOVE IS DIRECTED BY THE HORDES OF SATAN.

This generation has risen up against Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, against Our Queen and Mother and against all that is order, morality, respect for the gift of life, fidelity, fraternity and against the innocence of children.

THE CHILDREN OF THE HOLY TRINITY MUST MAKE REPARATION FOR THE OFFENSES OF THIS GENERATION.

You are entering the final moments before the Warning and disasters are happening everywhere without stopping. Many countries are suffering because of nature, evil acts and evil deeds of human creatures against their fellow men.

Pray children of the Holy Trinity, pray, pray,

the disease appears as a shadow spreading over the Earth.

Pray children of the Holy Trinity, pray,

keep yourselves ready, the earth is shaking with force.

Pray children of the Holy Trinity,

pray before so much suffering that comes to mankind to weaken them in preparation for the presentation of the Antichrist. (1)

GIVE TO GOD WHAT IS GOD'S: HONOR AND GLORY.

Be grateful and do not forget the medicines given by the Paternal House to fight the unknown diseases.

In this final stretch, beloved children of the Holy Trinity, you will find brothers on the side of the road waiting for a helping hand to lift you out of the mire. Be that hand, filled with love for God and neighbor, help the helpless.

YOU MUST UNDERSTAND THAT AT THIS MOMENT CHARITY IS THE WEAPON OF THE CHILDREN OF GOD.

NOTHING IS YOUR PROPERTY...

WHATEVER IS GIVEN IS THE PROPERTY OF THE HOLY TRINITY.

The works, the missions, the prayers, all that the laity offer to the Holy Trinity and to Our Queen and Mother, must be offered to the One who deserves all honor and glory forever and ever. What they offer to Our Queen and Mother is an act of love, of devotion, of veneration to the One who is the Queen of Heaven.

THE MORE HUMBLE THEY ARE, THE MORE BLESSINGS THEY WILL RECEIVE, THE MORE GIFTS AND VIRTUES.



This is the moment of the hearts of flesh, of the children of the Sacrosanct Trinity who keep her in the first place.

In the firmament, the celestial bodies, the elements and everything created fulfill the function for which they were created, and the human creature?

Sons of the Sacrosanct Trinity, to pronounce this Name you must remain conscious of such great majesty.

Faith, Hope, Charity is heard on high!

PREPARE YOURSELVES, WHAT SEEMED FAR AWAY IS NO LONGER FAR AWAY.

THE ANGEL OF PEACE (2) WILL BRING YOU PEACE, NOT THAT WHICH MAN BELIEVES TO BE PEACE, BUT TRUE PEACE, THAT WHICH COMES FROM OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST.

I bless you children of the Holy Trinity.

St. Michael the Archangel



HAIL MARY MOST PURE, CONCEIVED WITHOUT SIN

HAIL MARY MOST PURE, WITHOUT SIN CONCEIVED

HAIL MARY MOST PURE, WITHOUT SIN CONCEIVED

