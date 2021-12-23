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They Want to Make You Sick
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130 views • December 23, 2021
Speak Out! Nevada City, California. November 21st, 2020.
"They want to stick a need in your arm, make you sick, take away that power even more . . then they've really got you. Do you want to be forced to take a vaccine? Mandated flu shot? Any kind of
Covid shot? It's a control mechanism. It's a way to make you sick, keep you down, and kill you, and eliminate you from their process."
"They want to stick a need in your arm, make you sick, take away that power even more . . then they've really got you. Do you want to be forced to take a vaccine? Mandated flu shot? Any kind of
Covid shot? It's a control mechanism. It's a way to make you sick, keep you down, and kill you, and eliminate you from their process."
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