RT News - November 9 2025 2PM GMT

November 9, 2025

rt.com





Russian forces are advancing further liberating an important settlement on the border of the Zaporozhya and Dnepro-petrovsk regions. Thousands protest in Bangladesh as national elections approach - the first since revolution rocked the state. In an exclusive interview to RT a key aide to ousted Prime Minister Hasina discloses the reason the US interferred in last year's coup. The US President's vague plans to resume testing of nuclear weapons raise questions and concerns while Vladimir Putin instructs Russian ministries to be prepared insisting Moscow remains committed to the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515