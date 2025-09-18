THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben had a role in what happened to Charlie Kirk, perhaps indirectly, but here is a fair advice: Anyone working with/for the Zionist and the Satanists need to watch their backs. They have issues with sacrificing their own, but you knew that already. Hey Ben Shapiro, please tell me about our ''Judeo-Christian'' values again…