Wake Up! EP 5 - The THIRD EYE!

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Throughout all of history there has been talk of the third eye. But what is it, and how does it influence society? It is seen by many and there are those who haven't seen it that do not believe it. This presentation answers most questions about the Third Eye to a riveting score by Scott Bucklely.