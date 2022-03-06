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A Voice Of Freedom with Ernst Zündel Episode Number 218 - Odessa - Carla von Keltner - Part 2 of 2
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33 views • March 06, 2022
This is the two hundredth and eighteenth episode in the "A Voice Of Freedom" series titled - Odessa - Carla Von Keltner - produced by Samisdat Publishers and directed by Ernst Zundel.
Keywords
holocaustcanadaholohoaxhorror filmsworld war 2persecutiondirectornational socialismhomeseriespart 2ernstholocaust denialernst zundelodessahistorical revisionismpart 2 of 2odessa - carla von keltnerodessa - carlaodessa - carla vonepisode 217part 2 ofgerman nationalismsamisdat publishersa voice of freedom
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