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Gathering evidence of Syria war crimes in ‘The Assad Files’
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30 views • July 23, 2021
Posted 12April2016 PBS NewsHour:
Five years of brutal civil war in Syria have killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions more. Now, a new journalistic project aims to document President Bashar al-Assad’s principal role in the systematic campaign of detention, torture and murder that has left his nation in the throes of chaos. Hari Sreenivasan sits down with Ben Taub of The New Yorker to discuss “The Assad Files.”
Five years of brutal civil war in Syria have killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions more. Now, a new journalistic project aims to document President Bashar al-Assad’s principal role in the systematic campaign of detention, torture and murder that has left his nation in the throes of chaos. Hari Sreenivasan sits down with Ben Taub of The New Yorker to discuss “The Assad Files.”
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