Russia is now Prepared to Launch a Nuclear First Strike 06/18/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares in detail that Russia is ready to attack America. Russia Announced tactical nuclear exercises three weeks ago. Russia then sortied eleven nuclear missile submarines into the Atlantic Ocean. Now Russia has twenty-seven additional nuclear missile submarines into the Pacific Ocean.
00:00 - Intro
04:05 - Pandora’s Box
14:31 - Russia was Ready to withdraw from Ukraine
15:03 - Biden not Backing Down
15:56 - US Sanctions Force End of Dollar
17:56 - S-500 Deployed Earlier than Expected
24:32 - US Sends Fast Attack Submarine to Cuba
25:20 - The Bear Awakes
27:21 - Nuclear Consequences
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: