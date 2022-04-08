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Local residents of Izyum, Ukraine had been waiting for Humanitarian Aid for several days, Being Without Communication, Light, Heat and Food. 040822
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50 views • April 08, 2022
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Russian servicemen deliver more than 60 tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of Izyum, Kharkov region
▫️Local residents had been waiting for this aid for several days, being without communication, light, heat and food.
▫️Families with children were provided with the necessary aid as a matter of priority. The population received basic necessities and food packages.
▫️Local residents thanked the Russian servicemen for their assistance.
▫️Due to the incessant shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces and nationalist battalions, Izyum residents with young children are forced to hide in basements, bomb shelters and makeshift shelters.
Russian servicemen deliver more than 60 tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of Izyum, Kharkov region
▫️Local residents had been waiting for this aid for several days, being without communication, light, heat and food.
▫️Families with children were provided with the necessary aid as a matter of priority. The population received basic necessities and food packages.
▫️Local residents thanked the Russian servicemen for their assistance.
▫️Due to the incessant shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces and nationalist battalions, Izyum residents with young children are forced to hide in basements, bomb shelters and makeshift shelters.
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