Russian troops managed to roasts most of the American and Ukrainian military equipment, shooting for results in night hunting in the Sumy region. The Russian Defense Ministry shared footage on September 2, 2024, the scouts did a great job, finding the position of HIMARS MLRS for massive shelling of the Russian border region. They were in a hurry, disguising it near Osoyevka and Glybnoye, about 20 km southeast of the city of Sumy, but the information immediately reached the Russian troops. Having determined the target, the command decided to launch a strike with high-precision missile weapons and it paid off. Last night was probably the most productive hunt for HIMARS MLRS in the entire special military operation. The first missile destroyed the launcher with the crew, the second went to the next position with some time lag. Later, during additional reconnaissance, it turned out that one of the three launchers survived and hurriedly left, even before the arrival of the evacuation group. However, the drone found it and the launcher was destroyed along with the surviving crew. As a result of the hunt, three HIMARS MLRS launchers were destroyed at once, three escort vehicles, one cargo vehicle, and more than 30 Ukrainian nationalists were killed.

In the same area, that night was very tense, Russian troops successfully carried out an operation to destroy a camouflage division of the Buk-M1 air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Novaya Sech. After conducting additional reconnaissance, the movement of one column was detected, there were Buk launchers and a command post - they did not have time to fully deploy. After ascertaining the characteristics of the target, the Russian command decided to launch a strike with high-precision missile weapons, and missiles were launched one after another, destroying everything! As a result of the strike, key elements of the division were destroyed, one Buk-M1 SAM launcher, one Buk-M1 SAM transport vehicle with a missile transport box, one Buk SAM payload launcher, and one mobile command post with battalion personnel. There were no evacuation teams, so most likely there were no survivors on the spot.

