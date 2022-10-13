Talking Turpentine -- Dr Jennifer Daniels with Daniel Roytas on The Humanley Podcast Episode 47 (03.31.2022)

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Dr. Jennifer Daniels is one of the world's leading alternative healing physicians, helping people to heal from disease since 1985. She has a BA degree with honours from Harvard University, a Medical Degree (MD) from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in Health Care Administration from Wharton. She is also the author of the award winning book, Do You Have the Guts to Be Beautiful?
Dr. Daniels joins me to talk about her enthralling journey from studying medicine, to becoming a doctor in her local neighbourhood, to discovering the healing powers of pure gum spirits of turpentine and finally having to flee the United States for Panama. We discuss issues plaguing science and the failing medical system, germ theory, the causes of disease, how to heal from disease and why the pure gum spirits of turpentine might play a key role in that healing process. Dr. Daniels is so captivating and it was an absolute pleasure and honour to be able to speak with her.
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https://www.humanley.com/blog/episode47
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