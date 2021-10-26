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A Powerful Teaching Video
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81 views • October 26, 2021
In this short video, you will see some very simple teachings, that if practiced, will change your life and others around you for the better. Are you willing to try and practice them?
Click here to watch a longer video called, "The Greatest Commandment, BUT Who Is Obeying It?": https://bit.ly/39rAePc
Click here to watch a longer video called, "The Greatest Commandment, BUT Who Is Obeying It?": https://bit.ly/39rAePc
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