Vaccines will ELIMINATE the "obedience class" of humans who can't think for themselves

Vaccines will ELIMINATE the "obedience class" of humans who can't think for themselvesA new mini-documentary about vaccinations and the globalist depopulation plan that will ultimately lead to the elimination of the OBEDIENT masses.Mike Adams explained theses sheeple come from an old lineage of slaves, slaves for centuries and they'll not change today.Are we from the lineage of warriors for liberty ? YES !It's really quite simple! Ask yourself do you believe what you are "told" or what can prove by seeing with your OWN EYES? I always cringe when i here some one use the phrases "they say, or "experts say. OR "scientist say". It not what these people "say" that is important! The only thing is important is whether they can "they" back it up with FACTS with DATA! Millions just went along with the "mask" just because some little dwarf "wamabe" Joseph Mengele TOLD THEM to! AN OVERWHELMING MOUNTAIN of clinical data says that that DAMN FILTY RAG IS USELESS! Yet the sheep all obeyed, they all went "willingly" to the slaughterhouse! ONCE we put on the mask the human race DIED!When people become programed to what they read and watch in the main stream media it becomes permanent hypnosis embedded in their subconsciousness to obey directions. Emotional woke liberals are a prime example.source: