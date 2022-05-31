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WW3 ALERT! China To Invade Taiwan—Leaked Audio Reveals In Top-Secret Meeting!
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233 views • May 31, 2022
WW3 Alert! Is China about to go to war with Taiwan? According to an audio recording leaked on the Youtube channel, Lude Media, China’s People’s Liberation Army seem to be discussing just that. Experts are saying that the recording ‘seems to be authentic’. All that and more in this report…
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