© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attention about PCR Testing with Dr Rashid Buttar
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
499 views • May 07, 2021
February 4th, 2021: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJhGxLl7uaqr/
Creatrix13: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/creatrix13/
"So they are already vaccinating you with the TEST. So when you go to get TESTED, you are actually being vaccinated and implanted with nano particles!" (Dr. Lorraine Day) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3d1EsexzhwiN/ ATTENTION: Listen to Italian Dr. Roberto Petrella: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TzcxcPlAV5hh/ Watch the full video with Dr. Lorraine Day here: "Its Time to Be Candid!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/p188Pn0VbFjb/
See playlist "Without PCR-Test NO pandemic" (Dr. Reiner Fuellmich) https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/9W5q0UdI0cS2/
Message mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/testing-pcr-dr-rashid-buttar_5mBtFxjfdSaCz81.html
Creatrix13: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/creatrix13/
"So they are already vaccinating you with the TEST. So when you go to get TESTED, you are actually being vaccinated and implanted with nano particles!" (Dr. Lorraine Day) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3d1EsexzhwiN/ ATTENTION: Listen to Italian Dr. Roberto Petrella: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TzcxcPlAV5hh/ Watch the full video with Dr. Lorraine Day here: "Its Time to Be Candid!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/p188Pn0VbFjb/
See playlist "Without PCR-Test NO pandemic" (Dr. Reiner Fuellmich) https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/9W5q0UdI0cS2/
Message mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/testing-pcr-dr-rashid-buttar_5mBtFxjfdSaCz81.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.