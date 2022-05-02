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Brook 7th Birthday!
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32 views • May 02, 2022
Brook had such a wonderful birthday having Zoey, Emma, and Brooke as her girls to have over to celebrate her birthday with her. And the joy she had with everything Kelly put together to make it perfect for Brook. Great day to celebrate Brook. Kelly did a fantastic job of making the birthday cake from scratch. WOW!!! https://hardmanenterprises.com
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