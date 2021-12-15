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Dr. Zalenko M.D. Says mRNA Shot Causes AIDS
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73 views • December 15, 2021
Listen to what President Trump's personal physician, Dr. Valamir Zalenko has to say about this war that's being waged against humanity, and what you can do to survive the modern holocaust that is being carried out by the enemies of humanity. He describes the psychological and biological warfare techniques that are currently used to slaughter humanity on an epic scale, warning us that it's time for humanity to evoke our Right to Self Defense, and fight back.
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