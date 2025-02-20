Can We Be Happy Now That Trump Is In? 02/20/2025

Today Pastor Stan share that we cannot go back to sleep now that President Trump is back in Office. If we look at previous Prophecies troubled times are still ahead, and we need to be awake and vigilant.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support



