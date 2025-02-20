Can We Be Happy Now That Trump Is In? 02/20/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan share that we cannot go back to sleep now that President Trump is back in Office. If we look at previous Prophecies troubled times are still ahead, and we need to be awake and vigilant.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
00:00My Concerns about Elon
06:57Russia & Trump
13:33Active Prophecies
14:58Bear Awakes
18:26Bible Teaching