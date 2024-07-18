RT News July 18, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 18, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
JD Vance is named as Donald Trump's pick for vice-president. In his acceptance speech, the Ohio senator promised to halt handouts for foreign allies but stops short of mentioning Ukraine, instead putting the spotlight directly on China. Russia's Foreign Minister warns Western states against a prolongation of the Ukraine conflict in a media briefing at UN headquarters in New York stressing that Moscow is open to peace talks, but says the terms must be sensible. Kenyan police ban protests in Nairobi one month after a wave of demonstrations against IMF-backed tax hikes, saw dozens killed across the country.