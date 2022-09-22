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Mike Lindell SUES FBI Over Raid: Warrantless Phone Tracking, Violations of Constitutional Rights
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35 views • September 22, 2022

Stew Peters Show


September 21, 2022


The FBI is stalking, tracking, harassing, and RAIDING outspoken Americans!


Mike Lindell joins the show to expose the local media is LYING about the FBI ambush. The Elites have weaponized the FBI, and now Lindell is fighting back with a massive lawsuit!


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kzjex-mike-lindell-sues-fbi-over-raid-warrantless-phone-tracking-violations-of-co.html


Keywords
current eventsconstitutionfbibill of rightslawsuitglobalistsmediaeliteslyingviolationsraidweaponizedtrackinglawfareambushmike lindellstew petersno warrant
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