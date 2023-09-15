2023-09-14_God's_Ultimate_Plan:Universal_Reconciliation

Universal Reconciliation is God's ultimate plan for all people. It is not salvation or justification in the sense of traditional theology. God's "wrath" is a restorative justice and eventually all people will be reconciled to God but for many that will happen after a process of purification in the next life.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.