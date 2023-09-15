Create New Account
2023-09-14_God's_Ultimate_Plan:Universal_Reconciliation
Maverick Ministers
Published 15 hours ago

Universal Reconciliation is God's ultimate plan for all people. It is not salvation or justification in the sense of traditional theology. God's "wrath" is a restorative justice and eventually all people will be reconciled to God but for many that will happen after a process of purification in the next life.

