The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Laugh At The Devil!
16 views
channel image
US Sports Radio
Published 19 hours ago |

The word teaches us that joy is one of the most powerful weapons in our spiritual arsenal Warriors Of Light.

"10 Nehemiah said, “Go and enjoy choice food and sweet drinks, and send some to those who have nothing prepared. This day is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.”

That's why every once in a while I like to share some light-hearted comedy, hopefully bring a little joy amongst all of the darkness in this world. Be light. Bring the joy and the funk! Let's Rock!

Video credits:
David & Goliath
Chris Chris
@ChrisChris011
https://www.youtube.com/@ChrisChris011

Novella - I need you
