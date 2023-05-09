The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Laugh At The Devil!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
The word teaches us that joy is one of the most powerful weapons in our spiritual arsenal Warriors Of Light.
"10 Nehemiah said, “Go and enjoy choice food and sweet drinks, and send some to those who have nothing prepared. This day is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.”
That's why every once in a while I like to share some light-hearted comedy, hopefully bring a little joy amongst all of the darkness in this world. Be light. Bring the joy and the funk! Let's Rock!
Video credits:
David & Goliath
Chris Chris
@ChrisChris011
https://www.youtube.com/@ChrisChris011
Novella - I need you
Make your playlist rock!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3pjpgXn
4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
On US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.