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Zombie Ottawa Police State Canada Feb19th Day23 Freedom Convoy 2022 Protesting COVID Mandates
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31 views • February 22, 2022
Zombie Ottawa Police State Canada Feb19th Day23 Freedom Convoy 2022 Protesting COVID Mandates
Ottawalks
https://youtu.be/RUrwJE6SrJA?t=5270
LIVE Ottawa - RAW Footage Freedom Convoy 2022 Day 23 - Emergency Act - Saturday Feb 19 pt 2
Ottawalks
https://youtu.be/RUrwJE6SrJA?t=5270
LIVE Ottawa - RAW Footage Freedom Convoy 2022 Day 23 - Emergency Act - Saturday Feb 19 pt 2
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