Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html
Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:
http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
These Things STOP MM$ From WORKING! - (Miracl3 Minera1 $olution) - https://bit.ly/37sOutU
Warning MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) In Plastic Is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3RodymQ
WARNING Turpentine In Plastic Bottles Is HIGHLY TOX1C! - https://bit.ly/3LPileS
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
Why You Should Never Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) & Turpentine On The Same Day!
I got asked by a client recently if they can take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) and Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) on the same day.
So I have created this specific video to share with you all the different reasons why you should never take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) and Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) on the same day, it's very important that you are aware of the reasons as to why.
if you are interested in learning all about this make sure to watch this video from start to finish!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.