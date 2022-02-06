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GoFundMe Commits Assisted Suicide - Announces Giveaway of Freedom Convoy $$ to Other Charities
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271 views • February 06, 2022
Fundraising website go fund me has committed suicide, likely with the assistance of political corruption by the elites in Canada and the United States, announcing that money, specifically Reyes for the freedom convoy 2022, the truckers movement protesting vaccine mandates in Canada, will be given away to pre-approved charities, in what is BRAZEN THEFT.
They are done, once you've use GiveSendGo.com from now on!
Never ever use GoFundMe again. Share the video so others know.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
They are done, once you've use GiveSendGo.com from now on!
Never ever use GoFundMe again. Share the video so others know.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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