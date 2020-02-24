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Being the Nice Guy
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8 views • February 24, 2020
Being The Nice Guy
We all know the stereotype.
Nice Guys Finish Last
There's a dilemma though about this. Unless you're aware of it. There appears to only be two options. The Nice Guy or The Asshole.
Some men can't or won't (For good reason) let themselves become the asshole. Turns out they don't have to.
There's a middle ground and this covers. A few basics here, which you'll have to develop that'll help establish one
We all know the stereotype.
Nice Guys Finish Last
There's a dilemma though about this. Unless you're aware of it. There appears to only be two options. The Nice Guy or The Asshole.
Some men can't or won't (For good reason) let themselves become the asshole. Turns out they don't have to.
There's a middle ground and this covers. A few basics here, which you'll have to develop that'll help establish one
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