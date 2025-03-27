THERE ARE PYRAMIDS EVERYWHERE | 3-27-2025

Show #2375





Show Notes:





Ark of the Covenant found: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14534941/cia-document-sacred-ark-covenant-chest-found.html

Structures under the pyramids? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FEhDkUWku0

Stone Pyramid in Ohio: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18niw3KNyZQ

Noble Monument Lost to the Ages to Build 1823 Dam: https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/technology/2016/04/14/archaeology-noble-monument-lost-to/23479750007/

Antarctica secrets: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=wwXIfr&v=975842497615304&rdid=iO9Xr8hWyABA6tmv

Could this be Noah's ark? https://www.israelhayom.com/2025/03/12/new-evidence-sparks-debate-could-this-be-noahs-ark/

Elon and Rogan, Illegal immigration fraud: https://choiceclips.whatfinger.com/2025/03/26/a-diabolical-plan-to-destroy-america-democrats-were-so-close-to-destroying-all-freedom-elon-musk-with-rogan/









Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





