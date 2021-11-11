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HOW DO YOU HAVE A TEST AND A VACCINE IF THERE IS NO VIRUS -
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308 views • November 11, 2021
CHINA CONFIRMS THERE IS NO VIRUS...UNLESS IT'S IN THE VACCINE ITSELF
THIS IS WHAT I HAVE BEEN SAYING ALL ALONG!
THIS IS WHAT I HAVE BEEN SAYING ALL ALONG!
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