The Battle for Battery Supply Chains, an interview with Marcus Suess

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As demand for batteries explodes, supply chains are becoming a strategic battleground. The future depends on innovation, manufacturing capacity, and access to critical materials. The countries and companies that solve these challenges could shape the next generation of global industry.
#BatterySupplyChain #EnergySecurity #Innovation #FutureEconomy #Technology #CleanEnergy #Manufacturing #ElectricFuture
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