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In this episode of 51/49, James exposes a quiet $46.5 million operation by the Israeli government to manipulate AI models like ChatGPT and Gemini — revealing how official foreign agents created covert propaganda sites to poison chatbot training data, and how everyday Americans are being targeted in a covert digital psyop to control what we’re allowed to see as truth.
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Mirrored - 51-49 with James Li
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
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