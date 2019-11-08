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The Left Admits That Abortion Is Child Sacrifice
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192 views • November 08, 2019
Leo Zagami joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the traditions of sacrificing children to Moloch, and how it has persisted in the modern day liberal movement.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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