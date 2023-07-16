That is A LOT of "Lancet" drones.

According to the creator of the "Lancets," Alexander Zakharov, he needs a Segway to navigate all the production workshops.

What has changed in Rostec's work during the period of the Special Military Operation?

Beckhan Ozdoev, the Industrial Director of the State Corporation, gave a comprehensive interview to TASS.

➡️This year, the factories will increase their workforce by an average of 10%. Rostec is actively hiring skilled workers and engineers.





➡️Production is expanding in the areas where demand has increased. For example, Kalashnikov significantly increased the production of "Lancets," and five new workshops were built at the Tula-based "SPLAV" to increase the production of multiple launch rocket systems. Plants for the production of barrels and ammunition have been consolidated.





➡️The production volume at Omsktransmash, specializing in the production, repair, and modernization of armored vehicles, has quadrupled in the past year.





➡️There have been no disruptions in ammunition supplies, and there won't be any. Since the beginning of 2023, the production of multiple launch rocket system ammunition has increased 20 times compared to the entire year of 2022. The production of ammunition in calibers 122 mm, 220 mm, and 300 mm has significantly increased. Production growth for specific types of ammunition has increased up to 50 times.





➡️The "High-Precision Complexes" have improved the Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun system to intercept HIMARS projectiles. There have been cases where all 12 projectiles launched by the American multiple launch rocket system were successfully intercepted.





➡️It is impossible to intercept the "Kinzhal" missile, and existing air defense and missile defense systems, including the Patriot, cannot defend against such a strike. In May, an American air defense system was only able to stop the Russian missile with its own structure.





➡️The self-propelled artillery systems "Drok" [82mm self-propelled mortar] and "Malva" [152mm SPG] on wheeled chassis have undergone testing and will soon be delivered to the military.





➡️The preparation for the start of mass production of camouflage grenades RDG-U is currently underway. It is expected that the order for the first batch will be received within the current year.





➡️The "Prometheus" hardware-software complex can turn any combat vehicle into a robot. Control is provided using a remote control, while the crew positions remain intact.





➡️The new "Filin" orientation system can utilize all types of electronic maps. It allows real-time mapping of the operational situation, simultaneous display of one's own and unit objects, including moving ones, and marking enemy targets on the electronic map, among other functions.





➡️Kalashnikov is developing a fire control system for small arms. It will prevent firing until the aiming mark aligns with the target.





➡️The "Shvabe" holding company is involved in creating intelligent sights with built-in ballistic calculators. They measure the distance to the target, perform automatic calculations, and input adjustments for shooting. The calculations take into account the target's elevation angle, as well as the air pressure and temperature. Predefined parameters of the weapon and ammunition being used are also considered.





Fulfilling the state defense order is Rostec's top priority.





👍 And now you know where all those washing machine microchips went.







