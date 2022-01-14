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COVID is a Religious Cult - Part 2 Money
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93 views • January 14, 2022
Why is Trump pushing so called vaccines and other drugs? What about politicians, doctors, hospitals, people that own stock in so called vaccination companies, plexiglass companies, so called virus “test” companies, medical mask companies, and others that get rich from those actions? Not only do they gain in their goal of reducing the world population to 500 million or less, but make it “rich” while at it. Why?
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